Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Adam M. Morehouse, 20, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Madison Street. Morehouse was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- FREEDOM — Richard T. Morgan Jr., 39, of 10441 Sandbank Road, Freedom, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Morgan was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 a.m. Monday on Utley Road near East Otto Road. Darryn M. Goldfus, 25, of Otto, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Miller Road. Indiana Michael Brundage, 21, of Portville, and Michelle L. Wixson, 68, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — Morgan D. Rebstock, 20, of Alfred, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Rebstock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Melvin C. Franklin, 54, of Delevan, was charged at 2:09 p.m. Monday with making a false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 11. Franklin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday on Route 244 near Feathers Creek Road. Emma L. Bower, 19, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday on West Main Street near First Street. Lisa L. Mendell, 49, of Kill Buck, and Kevin P. Yeager, 55, of New, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND