SALAMANCA — Two Salamanca men face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday afternoon.
Jesse Bartlett Jr., 30, and Anthony Piscitelli, 28, of 230 Clinton St., were arrested at 2:30 p.m. after a search of their residence was conducted by members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF).
Bartlett was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Bartlett was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a class D felony. Piscitelli’s charges were not specified.
Additional charges are pending.
According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from an investigation into illegal sales of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics. During the search, detectives allegedly discovered multiple bags of fentanyl, crystal meth, fentanyl patches, suboxone, prescription pills, scales, packaging materials and approximately $6,000 in cash.
Bartlett and Piscitelli were arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where they were held without bail.
The SRDTF was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s patrol and criminal bureau divisions and the Salamanca Police Department.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday on Route 12 near Hess Road. Ethan M. Kuczkowski, 47, of Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Klein and Redman roads. Nicholas A. Veley, 22, of Angelica, and Todd J. Krzeminski, 53, of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Hope Martinez, 20, of New York City, was charged at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Martinez was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Shawn M. Siago, 50, of Olean, was charged at 6 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Siago was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Ingraham Road. Thomas R. Schmitt, 64, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.