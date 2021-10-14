DAYTON — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Tuesday morning, accusing him of tampering with several utility poles.
Daniel L. Gabel, 78, of Route 62, was charged at 10:21 a.m. with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal tampering, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation into several holes dug into the foundations of power poles. According to deputies, Gabel allegedly dug holes into the foundations of five of these poles.
Gabel was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., Ian J. Mason, 27, of 1406 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Mason was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Oct. 7, 9:40 a.m., Victoria Washington, 30, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Oct. 7, 10:30 a.m., Matthew Williams, 31, of Cuba, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Joseph S. Stage, 35, of Andover, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified vehicle and traffic charges. Stage was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Austin J. Hunt, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Howard Street. Hunt was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Candy A. Jimerson, 58, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt and falsely reporting an incident, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an investigation made by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Bureau. Jimerson was processed and held on $500 bail pending further proceedings.
- PERRYSBURG — Joshua R. Lemk, 23, of 11212 Route 39, Gowanda, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Lemk was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- JAMESTOWN — Mark G. Watson, 31, of Jamestown, was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Watson was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $500 cash bail.
- SALAMANCA — Emily Wilder, 20, of 95 Jefferson St., Salamanca, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- PERRYSBURG — Lily A. Marsh, 24, of 111 Buffalo St., Gowanda, was charged at 3:24 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and speed not prudent, an infraction. The charges stem from a report of a stolen vehicle. Marsh was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Mather M. Prentice, 32, of Kenmore, was charged at 9:55 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Prentice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Travis J. Neamon, 30, of 3628 Block Road, Delevan, and Matthew Barber-Parkhurst, 20, of 9677 Main St., Machias, were each charged at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Neamon was additionally charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle and no plate lamps, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which troopers allegedly found crystal methamphetamine and a hypodermic instrument. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday on Countyline Road near Route 39. Hannah R. Kibler, 19, of Java Center, and Colleen Elaine Kinney, 25, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jon-Christian Kaczor, 42, of Allegany, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Kaczor was processed and released with a appearance ticket.
- OLEAN
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 Exit 26. Marina Guiney, 24, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.