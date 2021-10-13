Olean Police
- Monday, 11:45 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Lillian L. Cole, 71, of West State Street, entered the traffic circle and reportedly collided with a bicycle operated by Wendilorion Morgan, 41, of 133 Bradley Drive. Morgan was transported to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Cole was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Monday, 11:12 p.m., Andrew James Stokes, 26, of 307 Irving St., was arrested on an active bench warrant. Stokes was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 11:19 a.m., Jacob D. Hanigan, 28, of 1865 Duggan Road, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hanigan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 1:17 p.m., Wayne J. Buchanan, 67, of West Sullivan Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and following too closely, an infraction. Buchanan’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 5:21 p.m., Jeremy A. Pfeffer, 42, of 684 E. State St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Pfeffer is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Daniel E. Webster, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Webster was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Mitchell Gregory, 20, of Great Valley, was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Route 242. Gregory was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Nicholas Kacala, 27, of Lancaster, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kacala was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 a.m. Monday on Route 275 near Howard Road. Mary-Jo Ganci, 48, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 219 and Peters Road. John James Noto Jr., 70, of Collins, and Kenneth J. Gartler, 38, of Springville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday on Route 446 near Union Hill Road. Angela A. Kirtz, 37, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Steven B. Scott, 31, of Angelica, was charged at 4:24 p.m. Monday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Scott was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- GENESEE