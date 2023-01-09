ANDOVER — An Andover man was issued nearly two dozen weapons-related charges, the New York State Police reported Sunday.
Thomas G. Moore, 34, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/assault rifle, a class D felony, 20 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/ammo clip, a class D felony; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported Tuesday.
Moore was reported held. No further information was available Sunday.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
SALAMANCA — Jessica Clark, 41, of Salamanca, was charged at 11 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident during which Clark allegedly attacked another individual with a dangerous instrument, causing injury. Clark was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held.
- OLEAN — Mark A. Oakes Jr., 35, of 118 S. Eighth St., Olean, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Oakes was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail.
- PORTVILLE — Dustin A. Morrison, 38, of Limestone, was charged 11:02 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Morrison was additionally charged at 1:13 p.m. Friday in Bolivar with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Morrison was reported held.
- BELMONT — An 18-year-old Belmont resident was charged at 11:43 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The suspect was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Nicole L. Hann-Hamilton, 49, of Belmont, was charged at 12:09 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hand-Hamilton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.