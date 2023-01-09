Police report image

ANDOVER — An Andover man was issued nearly two dozen weapons-related charges, the New York State Police reported Sunday.

Thomas G. Moore, 34, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/assault rifle, a class D felony, 20 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon/ammo clip, a class D felony; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

