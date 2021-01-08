NEW ALBION — A Cattaraugus man was accused of stealing a car by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Steven M. Remington, 41, of 7819 Otto Road, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from Remington allegedly stealing a car in New Albion on Sunday and driving it without the owner’s consent.
Remington was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:40 a.m., Daniel P. Klein, 31, of 129 N. Fifth St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Klein was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:41 p.m., Joseph L. Desbien, 73, of South Main Street, Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant for failure to register. Desbien was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., Nicole M. French, 35, of 53 Jefferson St., Salamanca, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. French was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CATTARAUGUS — Olivia L. Marsh, 20, of 3050 Elton Road, Delevan, was charged at 4:40 a.m. Dec. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Marsh was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday on Route 31 near Mossbrook Road. Cody A. Brown, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday on Andover Road near Baldwin Road. David Ian Decker, 25, and Douglas Paul Blauvelt, 50, both of Belmont, and Cory D. Lynch, 31, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on Niles Hill Road near Hanchett Road. Bryan M. Balch, 26, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Abigail T. Neal, 22, of Buffalo, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Neal was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday on Buffalo Road near Keim Hollow Road. Timothy D. Zerfas, 32, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Horse Run Road. Chad M. Green, 41, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Kevin J. Crowley, 26, of Limestone, was charged at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Crowley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Broad Street. Eric M. Wilkins, 30, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday on Route 275 near Route 20. David R. Greene, 64, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street near Mill Street. Michael A. Wesley, 31, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.