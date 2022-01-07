Olean Police
- Dec. 29, 7:10 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Jonathan G. Smith, 46, of 1001 Buffalo St., was entering the roundabout when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ginny L. Wilhelm, 43, of Portville. Smith was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Thursday, 10:56 a.m., Tracy Ray Maracle, 51, of 103 N. Clinton St., was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree assault and third-degree burglary, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Maracle’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:36 p.m., Jordan M. Strauss, 35, of 269 Hamilton Ave., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Strauss is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ARCADE — Martin M. Ellis, 59, of Sandusky, was charged at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Ellis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Rett R. Williams, 28, of Huntingdon, Pa., was charged at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.