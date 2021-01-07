ALFRED — A Wellsville man was arrested after allegedly stealing two cars and causing an accident Tuesday night, the Alfred Police Department announced Wednesday.
Tyler Cowburn, 26, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor-vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and unlawful possession of marijuana, violations; failure to keep right and speed not prudent, infractions.
According to police, a 911 call was made at 11:57 p.m. from a person who had been in a two-vehicle accident on Route 12. The first stolen vehicle, a truck allegedly taken from a residence in Wellsville, was located on Route 12. The second vehicle, which had allegedly been stolen from the Alfred University Equestrian Center, was located on Lake Road.
Officers followed tracks leading from the second stolen vehicle approximately 100 yards into a wooded area, where they reportedly located Cowburn. He was then taken into custody.
Alfred police state that Cowburn crashed the first vehicle due to intoxication and icy conditions, and then stole the second vehicle and drove it across Alfred University property until he was stopped by a gate.
Cowburn had previously been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny on Aug. 26, Nov. 22 and Dec. 12.
He was processed and released to a third party with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 3:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot near Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Maria Danielle Shelley, 34, of 554 Martha Ave., was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing damage.
- Tuesday, 10:09 p.m., Devyn N. Nelson, 23, of 604 N. Barry St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Nelson was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 11:27 a.m.
, Shenendoah J. Foster, 23, of 129 S. 11th St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 5:47 p.m., Michael D. Foster, 33, of 67 Waverly St., Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Foster was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., Victor E. Netzel, 43, of 185 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, operating with out inspection, failure to stop at a stop sign and registration plate display violation, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. He is due back in court at a later date. Netzel was also found to have an outstanding warrant issued out of Chautauqua County Court. He was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
- Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., Nicole L. Merecki, 35, of 185 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. She is due back in court at a later date. Merecki was also found to have an outstanding warrant issued out of Erie County Court. She was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ISCHUA — Shawn E. Washington, 30, of 215 W. Shore Road, Ischua, was charged at 9 p.m. Tuesday with four counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday. Washington was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Christopher C. Mackey, 29, of 104 Jamestown St., Randolph, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Mackey allegedly violating an order of protection. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Old State Road. Heather M. Youngs, 35, of Ceres, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on Bolivar Road near Drum Road. Amanda Lynn White, 23, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.