Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 4:35 p.m., Kyle E. Cooper, 28, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Cooper was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Ryan Tarr, 30, of 112 S. Main St., Delevan, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Tarr was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 a.m. Monday on Route 244 near Watson Road. Kyle L. Crowner, 31, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday on Yankee Hill Road near Hatch Hill Road. Karen E. Painter, 56, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— Ginae-Marie G. Gayton-Hanson, 34, of Olean, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Gayton-Hanson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.