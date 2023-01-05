Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., Peter W. Adams, 22, of 633 S. Union St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Adams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Edward A. Bulkeley III, 31, of Cuba, was charged with reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; resisting arrest and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, class A misdemeanors; improper signal and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street. Bulkeley allegedly fled officers, who later located him on Merriam Heights. Additional charged are reportedly pending. Bulkeley was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Austin J. Hunt, 44, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in May on Pine Street. Hunt was taken to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Paula M. Hoffman, 41, of Belmont, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 6 on Williams Avenue. Hoffman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, William D. Hyer, 20, of Angelica, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Hyer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniell E. Webster, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 28 at Dollar General. Webster was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- GOWANDA — Bradley P. Stahlman Jr., 24, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:24 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a vehicle fire on the corner of Broadway Road and Palmer Street. Stahlman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Samuel L. Kettle, 28, of Little Valley, was charged at 6:50 p.m. Sunday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Kettle was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- SPRINGVILLE — Brian A. Holland II, 37, of Depew, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Holland was turned over from the New York State Police to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, processed, and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, was arrested Saturday as a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, troopers reportedly discovered Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued out of Gwinnett County, Ga. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held while awaiting extradition.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ashford Hollow and Hebdon roads. Alan M. Fisher, 58, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.