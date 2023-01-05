Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., Peter W. Adams, 22, of 633 S. Union St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Adams was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social