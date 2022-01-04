Olean Police
- Friday, 2:06 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Allen’s Liquor Store on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Jennifer L. Karash-Eastman, 41, of Olean, was backing out of a parking space, hitting a vehicle operated by Harleigh A. Green, 24, of Jasper, which was also backing out.
New York
State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday on County Road 36 and Pochuck Road. Breann M. Stewart, 23, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Joshua Crum, 41, of Emporium, was found at 9:31 p.m. Friday to be driving under the influence. His status was not reported.