SALAMANCA — Three Salamanca residents started off the new year with several felony drug counts following the execution of a warrant by Salamanca City Police Department.
Salamanca officers were at an undisclosed residence in the city to execute a warrant Friday evening. According to a press release by Salamanca City Police Saturday, the warrant “led to a large seizure of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (was) found at the residence.”
Charged at 10:27 p.m. Friday were Akyia Crowe, 35; Amber Brooks, 24; and Madeleine Bowen, 27, all of Salamanca. Each face charges of third-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class B felonies, and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class D felony.
Crowe, Brooks and Bowen were all reported held at the Salamanca Police Department pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — Mitchel Hinckley, 40, of Caneadea, was charged at 10:50 a.m. Friday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday on County Road 40 and Stewart Road. Dylan C. Grooms, 26, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:32 p.m. Friday on Zimmer and Dimmick roads. Wayne R. Hale, 85, and Rebecca Hale, 71, both of Caneadea, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Kent Road. Austin L. Miller, 21, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday on County Road 36 and Hopkins Road. An unidentified 17-year old Pavilion boy was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at Allegany exit. Emily L. Matson, 21, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Friday on Bloye and Pierce Hill roads. Brigette I. Pace, 28, of Eden, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Nicholas T. Ronan, 37, of Rochester, was charged at 8:49 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. Adam D. Kellogg, 29, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:27 a.m. Saturday on Route 243 and County Route 23. Holly L. Scott, 29, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday on Route 16 and Kent Road. Jeremy R. Gatz, 50, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Marshall D. Jacobs, 34, of Steamburg, was charged at 1:35 p.m. Saturday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Lattice Bridge Road. Richard N. Bennett, 75, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Raymond M. Provorse, 26, of Olean, was charged at 2:06 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday on Delevan Elton and Cagwin roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Delevan girl was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Abigail T. Neal, 22, of Buffalo, was charged at 5:50 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA
— Bryan J. Vezina, 24, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 8:22 p.m. Saturday, with driving while ability impaired by drugs with prior conviction in 10 years, a class E misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.