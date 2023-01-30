- Thursday, 6:03 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near Van Campen Avenue. A vehicle operated by Timothy Magro, 23, of 323 Hamilton Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kimberly Dawn Fish, 52, of Portville, which had stopped in traffic.
- Saturday, 12:25 p.m., Ryan M. Cross, 34, of 611 W. Sullivan St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Cross was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 1:52 a.m., Lavelle R. Sotero, 37, of 3381 Rt. 16, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. Sotero is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 12:59 a.m., Jacob Young, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; inadequate headlights, operating with obstructed vision and failure to notify DMV of address change, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Young was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:20 a.m., Kyle R. Webster, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Webster was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Dashawn Davis, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and failure to signal, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Davis was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship, were each arrested at 3:05 p.m. Thursday on fugitive from justice warrants issued out of Pennsylvania relating to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Stauffer and Brewster were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where they were held awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
- ALLEGANY — Michael J. Kohl, 21, of New Hartford, was charged at 8:58 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kohl was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Harrison J. Davis, 20,of Hamburg, was charged at 11:40 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Davis was processed and released to a third party.