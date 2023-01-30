Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 6:03 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near Van Campen Avenue. A vehicle operated by Timothy Magro, 23, of 323 Hamilton Ave., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kimberly Dawn Fish, 52, of Portville, which had stopped in traffic.
  • Saturday, 12:25 p.m., Ryan M. Cross, 34, of 611 W. Sullivan St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Cross was held pending arraignment.
  • Sunday, 1:52 a.m., Lavelle R. Sotero, 37, of 3381 Rt. 16, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. Sotero is due back in court at a later date.

