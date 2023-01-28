New York State Police
- BELMONT — Lisandro M. Sanchez, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:16 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor, and offering false instrument for filing with intent to defraud, a class E felony. Sanchez was issued an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Christina M. Weed, 43, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:23 p.m. Thursday with fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor, and offering false instrument for filing with intent to defraud, a class E felony. Weed was issued an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Ronny M. Carlin, 23, of Friendship, was charged at 6:18 p.m. Thursday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Carlin was issued an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — Abigail C. Klink, 25, of Freedom, was charged at 7:22 p.m. Thursday with criminal mischief with intent to damage property, a class A misdemeanor. Klink was released on her own recognizance.