BELMONT — A Belmont man faces multiple charges relating to the theft of three vehicles in Allegany County since December, the New York State Police announced Wednesday.
Tyler J. Fisk, 29, was charged at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree grand larceny, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from the investigation of the theft of a Town of Amity Highway Department snow plow truck from the village of Belmont, a vehicle from a business on Route 19 in the town of Willing and another vehicle from a residence on Woodside Drive in the village of Belmont.
Police determined Fisk was allegedly responsible for the thefts of the vehicles and property from within the vehicles. They also claim he had allegedly stolen an unspecified quantity of gasoline from a vehicle parked at a facility on Route 48 in the town of Amity.
Fisk was previously charged in August 2020 with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; four counts of counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felonies; and two counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors.
Fisk was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., Billy J. Howard, 43, of West Seneca, turned himself in on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court.
- Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Eighth streets. A vehicle operated by Todd Alan Reed, 53, of 132 N. Union St., was making a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Moira J. Anderson, 68, of West Henley Street. Reed was transported to Olean General Hospital for neck and back pain, and was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 12:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Kwik Fill parking lot on Main Street. A vehicle operated by Dallas A. Garzel, 42, of 327 N. 12th St., was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Debbie A. Link, 58, of 328 N. Eighth St.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 7 p.m., John M. Oyler, 46, of 168 Lincoln Ave., Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Oyler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 8:14 p.m., Todd E. Dalton, 36, and Sara N. Miller, both of Jamestown, were each charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Dalton was additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving on the shoulder, impeding traffic, no seat belts and unsafe tires, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Dalton was held pending arraignment. Miller was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Thomas J. Radcliff, 66, of Bolivar, was charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on North Main Street. Radcliff was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Brendon G. Chapman, 23, of 117 S. Seventh St., Olean, was charged at 5 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 23 in Allegany. Chapman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WILLING — Lionel C. Carter, 64, of Scio, and Michael S. Goodwin, 28, of Elmira, were each charged at 12:26 p.m. Jan. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class D felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 28. Carter and Goodwin were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday on Route 244 near Watson Road. Kim M. Stack, 63, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86. Kenneth M. Tyler, 62, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Reynolds Road. Evelyn L. Welka, 50, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 21. Yulior Delis Solano Guerra, 37, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
— John C. Pasinski, 38, of Machias, was charged at 10 a.m. Tuesday with
- endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 3. Pasinski was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday on Route 19 near Route 16. Zachary Rexford Michael Judson, 19, of Elmira, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Carl J. Wittenrich, 47, of Belfast, was identified as the driver.
- No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Old Route 16. Muheydin Ismail, 25, of Buffalo, and Michael D. Sonner, 74, of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 219 and Cemetery Road. Steven Bryer, 42, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Daril L. Harris, 32, of Machias, was charged at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Harris was released on his own recognizance.
- CUBA — Kyle A. Fisher, 53, of Gowanda, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Fisher’s status was not reported.
- OLEAN
— Aliza M. Brown, 19, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Brown was released on her own recognizance.