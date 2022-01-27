OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported that a drug-related arrest was made Friday following the search of a residence on North 12th Street.
Robert Proctor, 27, of Buffalo, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
According to police, Proctor was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped on West State Street.The Street Crimes Unit obtained a warrant to search Proctor, and allegedly found him to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine.
A search warrant was then executed at a residence on North 12th Street, where it is alleged Proctor had been selling drugs. That search allegedly produced more crack cocaine, cocaine and other unspecified items.
Charges are pending for other residents of the home.
Proctor was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
The Street Crimes Unit was assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, Olean Patrol and Criminal Investigations Unit.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:54 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and West Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Gabriella R. Wilson, 22, of 1467 Happy Hollow Road, reportedly struck a female pedestrian who had entered the street against the light. The pedestrian reportedly had a cut lip but refused medical attention.
- Tuesday, 9:23 p.m., Samantha L. Rote, 30, of 128 S. 10th St., was arrested on bench warrants relating to previous charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Rote was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., Robert K. Amundson, 68, of Cuba, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, class A misdemeanors; disorderly conduct, trespass and no distinctive plates on a motor vehicle, violations. The charges stem from several complaints made by members of the public. Amundson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Robert D. Sherwood, no age or address given, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to previous charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified violations. Sherwood was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — April A. Ring, 22, of Sardinia, was charged at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Ring’s status was not reported.
- LYNDON — Allan B. Roat, 5, of Cuba, was charged at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Roat was processed and released on his own recognizance.