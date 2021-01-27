Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:22 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front and East State streets. A vehicle operated by James Edward Theodore Jr., 54, of 412 Front St., was making a right turn when it reportedly crossed the center line and struck a vehicle operated by Elisabeth Marks Andrianoff, 68, of Promised Land Road, which was stopped at a red light. Theodore was cited for driving across hazardous markings, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 5:02 p.m., Breanna J. Twoguns, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Twoguns was processed and turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- Monday, 8:20 p.m., Timothy J. Bottorf, 40, of Eldred, Pa., was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a class A misdemeanor; unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. Bottorf was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Patrick A. McVinney Jr., 28, of 557 Indiana Ave., Olean, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. McVinney was processed and released on bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — Jeremy M.A. Ward, 22, of 1355 Olean-Portville Road, Portville, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Friday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Ward was transferred to the custody of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
- EAST OTTO — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday on Connoisarauley Road. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Charles T. Scott, 26, of 4132 Humphrey Road, Humphrey, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Scott was turned over to the Olean Police Department to await arraignment.
New York
State Police
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 33. John Q. McQuade, 79, of Somers, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Claybed Road. Nicole M. Pepe, 30, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday on Portville-Eldred Road near Route 417. Mary L. Rix, 57, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Allegany exit on-ramp. Ethan Michael Gill, 222, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.