Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Terrance D. Stoneham, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released and due to appear in Welsville Village Court.
- Saturday, no time reported, Jordan J. Cline, 20, of Belmont, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket for Wellsville Village Court.
- Sunday, no time reported, Gretchen E. Brown, 29, of Wellsville charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, unclassified misdemeanors, and traffic violations. She was released to a third party and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
• LITTLE VALLEY — Ariel M. Eyoto, 24, of Buffalo, was charged at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Erie County. He was transported to Erie County.
- OLEAN — Patrick A. McVinney, Jr., 28, of Olean, was charged at 9:30 p.m Thursday with a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was released on bail and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Charles T. Scott, 26, of Humphrey, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, issued from Olean City Court. He was turned over to Olean Police Department.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Cara A. Hudson, 57, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 4:43 a.m. Sunday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic violations. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Ellicottville Town Court.
New York State Police
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Roberta H. Swain, 70, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Samantha R. Van Tuil, 31, of Olean, was charged on Saturday, no time reported, with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — Allen M. Macomber II, 61, of Yorkshire, was charged on Saturday, no time reported, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BURNS — An unidentified 17-year-old Canaseraga man was charged at 12:57 p.m. Sunday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Sunday on Back River Road and Upper South Street. Cohl Jasen Hoyer, 20, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 N. and Kingsbury Hill Road. Richard D. Love II, 25, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Cole R. Fortuna, 23, of Allegany, was charged at 8:10 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:44 p.m. Sunday on Hallsport and Covel roads. Sandra L. Dolbow, 51, of Forestville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT — Dakota Jones, 23, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:42 a.m. Thursday with an active felony warrant issued from Pennsylvania. He was remanded to Potter County Jail.