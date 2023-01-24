Police report image

GENESEE, Pa. — A Ulysses woman has been accused of theft and misuse of public funds associated with her position as secretary/treasurer of Genesee Township, the Pennsylvania State Police reported.

Ashlee Dreas, 38, is charged with two counts of theft by deception, two counts of tampering with public records, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud, all class 3 felonies; eight counts of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of theft by deception, theft of services and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, all class 1 misdemeanors.

