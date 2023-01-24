GENESEE, Pa. — A Ulysses woman has been accused of theft and misuse of public funds associated with her position as secretary/treasurer of Genesee Township, the Pennsylvania State Police reported.
Ashlee Dreas, 38, is charged with two counts of theft by deception, two counts of tampering with public records, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud, all class 3 felonies; eight counts of theft by unlawful taking, six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of theft by deception, theft of services and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, all class 1 misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an investigation of a report of theft at the Genesee Township office, troopers said. Dreas, at the time the township secretary/treasurer, allegedly stole property and funds and used the township debit card for personal purchases between Oct. 9, 2019 and Dec. 8, 2020.
The state police did not list the value of the alleged thefts.
Dreas’ status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 9:13 p.m., Douglas Zolner, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Zolner was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Tasha M. Tingue, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 2:18 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Route 16. Tingue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Joseph A. Griffin, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:10 a.m. Sunday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Griffin was released under probation supervision and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday on Cooley Hill Road near Plum Bottom Road. Kaiyia M. Heard, 20, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. Sunday on Route 305 near Stout Road. Owen T. Bush, 37, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Bush was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Bush was processed and released to a third party.
- MACHIAS — James B. Simmons, 48, of Delevan, was charged at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and driving while ability impaired by combined drugs/alcohol, all unclassified misdemeanors. Simmons was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Candace L. Carnahan, 38, of Delevan, was charged at 11:03 a.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Carnahan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — Terry J. Burdick, 40, of Friendship, and Willard J. Apperson, 39, of Scio, were each charged at 11:50 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Burdick and Apperson were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 near Route 16. Frank Scarpa, 59, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.