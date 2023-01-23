Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 4:02 a.m., Luke Daniel Westfall, 37, of Delevan, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Westfall was held pending arraignment.
  • Thursday, 10:35 p.m., Tyler L. Evans, 26, no permanent address, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Evans was held pending arraignment.
  • Friday, 10:42 a.m., Sidney H. Isaman, 24, of 1748 E. River Road, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Isaman was held pending arraignment.
  • Friday, 9:44 p.m., Carmen C. Burney, 36, of 225 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Burney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 1:31 a.m., Josiah L. Price, 19, of 210 S. Barry St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and unlicensed operator, an infraction.
  • Saturday, 7:08 p.m., Kari L. Jolin, 40, of 614 Garden Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Jolin was also arrested on multiple warrants issued out of Livingston County Court.
  • Saturday, 11:56 p.m., Jesse J. Vawter, 30, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, disobeyed traffic device and unregistered motor vehicle, infractions. Vawter was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m., Steven J. Dwaileebe, 64, of Hoop Street, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dwaileebe’s status was not reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social