- Thursday, 4:02 a.m., Luke Daniel Westfall, 37, of Delevan, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Westfall was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 10:35 p.m., Tyler L. Evans, 26, no permanent address, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Evans was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 10:42 a.m., Sidney H. Isaman, 24, of 1748 E. River Road, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Isaman was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 9:44 p.m., Carmen C. Burney, 36, of 225 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Burney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:31 a.m., Josiah L. Price, 19, of 210 S. Barry St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and unlicensed operator, an infraction.
- Saturday, 7:08 p.m., Kari L. Jolin, 40, of 614 Garden Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Jolin was also arrested on multiple warrants issued out of Livingston County Court.
- Saturday, 11:56 p.m., Jesse J. Vawter, 30, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, disobeyed traffic device and unregistered motor vehicle, infractions. Vawter was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10 a.m., Steven J. Dwaileebe, 64, of Hoop Street, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dwaileebe’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- FRANKLINVILLE — Hannah M. Schafer, 24, of Franklinville, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Amherst Town Court. Schafer was turned over to the Amherst Police Department.
- FR ANKLINVILLE — Russell W. Ulmer, 52, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:19 a.m. Thursday with 38 counts of failure to provided proper sustenance to an animal, a class A misdemeanor, and improper disposal of a dead animal, a violation. The charges stem from the investigation of a dead cow complaint. In a separate incident, Ullmer was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. These charges stem from Ullmer allegedly entering a neighbor’s barn and pasture without permission. Ullmer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- DAYTON — Daniel L. Gabel, 80, of Dayton, was charged at 11:40 a.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an investigation of public nuisance complaints. Gabel was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jeremiah C. Wilson, 44, of Hinsdale, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jacob R. Harris, 22, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 12:35 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. Harris was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Brandon Herbert, 37, of Machias, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Saturday on five bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Herbert was held pending arraignment.
- RANDOLPH — A 12-year-old Randolph resident was charged at 2:30 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A 17-year-old Independence resident was charged at 10:17 a.m. Friday with forcible touching and second-degree sexual abuse, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 17. The suspect was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. Saturday on Route 20 near Summit Road. Laurie J. Johnson, 61, of Wellsville; Samantha Meadow Burgio, 22, of Bolivar; and Walter W. White, 57, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Michael J. Shoup, 53, of Olean, was charged at 2:24 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Shoup was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. Sunday on Route 305 near Stout Road. Owen T. Bush, 37, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.