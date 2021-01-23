Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Joseph E. Nelson, 19, of Little Valley, was charged at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued rom Coldspring Town Court. He was released under supervision.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:55 a.m. Thursday on County Road 3 and Weaver Road. Carleen L. Murphy, 61, of Black Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Dewitt J. Logan, 42, of Buffalo, was charged at 10:34 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class E felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, for packaging and scales, a class A misdemeanor. His status was reported unknown.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday on County Road 3 and Weaver Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Freedom woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:26 a.m. Friday on Witter and Swift roads. Courtney A. Morrison,7, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.
— Jeffery Wood, 25, of Bradford, Pa. was charged at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 8, according with Wood being found to be driving under the influence of multiple controlled substances and in possession of multiple controlled substances/drug paraphernalia.