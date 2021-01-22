CATTARAUGUS — A Buffalo woman faces felony drug charges following a road patrol stop, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
Jade Hooks, 22, was charged at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a road patrol on North Main Street in New Albion, conducted by deputies assisted by the Olean office of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Hooks was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately a quarter ounce of crack cocaine, an unspecified quantity of marijuana, a scale and six ounces of fentanyl.
The Buffalo office of the Drug Enforcement Administration is reportedly adopting the case.
Hooks was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail to be held pending arraignment.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:40 p.m.
, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North First streets. A vehicle operated by James A. Dwaileebe, 55, of 627 N. Union St., was traveling through the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Carrie L. Dickerson, 44, of Shinglehouse, Pa. Dwaileebe was cited for improper turn, an infraction.
- Thursday, 3:16 a.m.
, Brendon Gene Chapman, 23, of 117 S. Seventh St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; license violation and unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a motor vehicle accident. Chapman was subsequently found to have a bench warrant for his arrest issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was help pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4 p.m., Jason Q. Spencer, 45, of 207 N. Sixth St., was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; and two counts of second-degree harassment, violations. Spencer’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 8:12 p.m., Lowry A. Raecher, 49, of 38 Waite Ave., Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; illegal signal and driving on the shoulder, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Raecher was processed and released and is due back on court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 8:12 p.m., Maelyn M. Ordway, 19, of 65 Swan St., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Ordway was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Route 19. David P. Urda, 61, of Kanona, and Barbara A. Root, 75, of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Jessie J. Fuller, 37, of Randolph, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Fuller was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Ray Hill Road. Derrick Warren Clark, 26, of Alfred Station, and James C. VanPelt II, 63, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday on Mount Monroe Road near New Mexico Road. Brittany N. Wood, 22, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GENES
- EE
—Nicholas Bohdanowycz, 42, of Olean, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, both class E felonies. Bohdanowycz was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.