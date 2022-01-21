Olean Police
- Sunday, 7:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union Street and the 7-Eleven entrance. A vehicle operated by C.S. Fleischhut, 21, of Middleport, was traveling on North Union Street when it reportedly left the roadway due to icy conditions and struck a street sign.
- Monday, 9 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State Street and East Avenue. A vehicle operated by Tyler M. Majot, 32, of Eldred, Pa., was traveling on East State Street when it reportedly struck a snow plow shoe that had been detached from an unknown snow plow and concealed in the snow, puncturing the gas tank.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of Allegany, was charged at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. He was subsequently charged at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. This charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 11 in Olean. Nelson was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- BOLIVAR — Tristin L. Weidman, 25, of Angelica, was charged at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday with promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Weidman was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday on Five Mile Road. Paul A. Klever, 55, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Dorothy G. Douglas, 24, of Olean, was charged at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 14. Douglas was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. Jan. 13 on Kim Hill Road near Pomeroy Street. Troy C. Renner, 45, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.