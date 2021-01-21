LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca woman turned herself in to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to face charges including the manufacture of methamphetamine.
Lindsay M. Teeter, 40, of River Street, was charged at 3:30 a.m. with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class C felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
After turning herself in on a grand jury indictment, Teeter was processed and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:07 p.m., Angela R. Lingle, 41, of 645 E. State St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the New York State Police. Lingle was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 5:19 a.m., Nasrudin Habibullah Wright, 31, of 1208 Reed St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic complaint. Wright was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY
— Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of 3279 Zoulke Road, Machias, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 14 on a bench warrant issued out of Yorkshire Town Court. Herbert was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brianna R. Harvey, 31, of 8486 Dake Hill Road, Cattaraugus, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 14 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court after being released from the Erie County Holding Center on unrelated charges. Harvey was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tayler D. Zolner, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court. Zolner was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HINSDALE — Amanda Ann Weed, 33, of 3363 Route 16, Hinsdale, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday on a parole warrant. Weed was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending a parole hearing.
New York State Police
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday on Howe Hill Road near Route 98. Christopher Jon Perkins, 40, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — Austin J. Hunt, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 22. Hunt was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Worden Road. Penny E. N-Logel, 57, of Java Village, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:41 p.m. Saturday on Route 6 near Cherry Road. Gregory S. Coleman, 48, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.