- Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 1611 Avenue B, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Spencer was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4:02 a.m., Luke Daniel Westfall, 37, of Delevan, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Westfall was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 11:01 a.m., Corinne Inez Peterson, 29, of 418 First Ave., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at 7-Eleven on West State Street. Peterson was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., Daniel Pappan, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors. Pappan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 12:31 p.m., Quinton Powless, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree tampering with a witness, a class E felony; second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment, class A misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a violation. Powless was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12 a.m., Jay Miller, 32, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle and falsifying an inspection sticker, infractions. Miller was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 3 a.m., John D. Newark, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. Newark was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 2:19 a.m., Nathan R. Lockwood, 26, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone, moved from lane unsafely and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. Lockwood was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:23 p.m., Richard R. Courtney, 18, of Franklinville, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. Courtney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., Carolyn Rhodes, 40, of Bolivar, was arrested on e bench warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court. Rhodes was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Wendy L. Ludolph, 44, of Canaseraga, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Ludolph was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Amanda N. Allman, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Pleasant Street. Allman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- GREAT VALLEY — Christopher J. Poling, 38, of Great Valley, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 6. Poling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Richard I. Fancher Jr., 28, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday on bench warrant issued out of Erie County Court. Fancher was turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- HINSDALE — Warren D. Bellinger, 25, of Wirt, was charged at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. Bellinger was processed and released with an appearance ticket.