  • Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 1611 Avenue B, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Spencer was held pending arraignment.
  • Thursday, 4:02 a.m., Luke Daniel Westfall, 37, of Delevan, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Westfall was held pending arraignment.
  • Thursday, 11:01 a.m., Corinne Inez Peterson, 29, of 418 First Ave., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at 7-Eleven on West State Street. Peterson was processed and release with an appearance ticket.

