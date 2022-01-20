Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:58 a.m., Lawrence Daniel Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cook’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., Travis J. Neamon, 30, of Delevan, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Neamon’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of 2666 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested on warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Nelson’s status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Nathan D. Miller, 20, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts each of first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday on Madison Street. Miller was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Ryan J. Sheridan, 28, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Jed F. Davis, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested Friday on warrants issued out of Friendship Town Court and Allegany County Family Court. Davis was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $6,000 cash bail, $12,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Shawnee A. Lehman, 29, of Scio, was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Friendship Town Court. Lehman was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Nathan D. Miller, 20, of Wellsville, was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Friendship Town Court. Miller was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HUME — Raymond R. Jordan, 21, of Hume, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Jordan was processed and released on his own recognizance.