LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man faces charges after reportedly escaping custody at the Cattaraugus County Jail.

Matthew P. Krysick, 36, was charged at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 21 with first-degree escape, a class D felony; and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, Krysick allegedly escaped custody of deputies while in the sally port at the jail. After a foot chase, he was found hiding in a storage closet at HomeCare and Hospice, about 170 yards away from the jail.

Krysick was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 16th streets. A vehicle operated by Mary L. Taylor, 72, of Arland Avenue, was pulling out of a parking lot when it reportedly struck a fire hydrant.
  • Thursday, 6:21 p.m., Ayesha M. Odell, 29, of 716 Washington St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Odell was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

  • Wednesday, no time provided, Jamie S. Clark, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Madison Street. Clark was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • RANDOLPH — Andrew P. Maclean, 26, of 65 Swan Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of an unwanted person on Williams Street. Maclean was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — Christopher M. Boiard, 27, of 424 Howard St., Franklinville, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 19 on a warrant issued out of Chautauqua County Court. Boiard was turned over to Chautauqua County deputies.
  • LITTLE VALLEY — Veronica M. Kennedy, 29, of 261 Crawford St., Salamanca, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 22 on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Kennedy was turned over to the Salamanca Police Department.
  • LITTLE VALLEY — Paul W. Graves, 29, of 130 Main St., Little Valley, was charged at 7:32 a.m. Dec. 24 with second-degree criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, violations. The charges stem from a reported dispute. Graves was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
  • COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 p.m. Monday on Route 394. No injuries were reported.
  • SALAMANCA — Dane D. Ellis, 32, of 3757 Halsaver Road, Great Valley, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday for a reported violation of a family court act. Ellis was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.

New York

State Police

  • GREAT VALLEY — Catherine L. Deboy, 25, of Great Valley, was charged at 3:50 p.m. Sunday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Deboy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • ALMOND — Alan M. Stevens, 25, of Canisteo, was charged at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 11. Stevens was released on his own recognizance.
  • SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on Weinhauer Hill Road near Route 10. Jacob A. Smith, 36, of Hornell, and Jack E. Doxey, 24, of Addison, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
  • OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Page Road. Ronald Jeffrey Haynoski, 39, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — Keith P. Glover, 55, of Allegany, was charged at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Glover was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • MANSFIELD — Carol H. Faery, 66, of East Otto, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Faery was released to a third party.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 31 and Gordon Brook Road. Desiree D. Nunn, 26, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 near the Friendship exit. Erik William Bacon, 34, of Scranton, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • BRADFORD, Pa.

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Corydon Street and South Avenue. Faith A. Miller, 18, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

