Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 14th streets. A vehicle operated by Stephanie A. Andrews, 32, of 705 Queen St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Robert A. Cowles II, 44, of Belmont, which was stopped at a red light. Andrews was subsequently charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, an infraction. She is due back in court at a later date.