Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, John A. Huntsinger, 67, of Bolivar, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was charged Friday with trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and open container, a violation. He was released both times with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- RICHBURG — Roger A. Baer, 41, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — Bruce R. Hinz, 57, of Caneadea, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Brian Fitzpatrick, 51, of Bradford, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Jan. 8, with driving under the influence of drugs.
- WETMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Erica Simms, 42, of Limestone, N.Y., was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Jan. 8, with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Patrick Connelly, 36, of Beachwood, N.J., was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, with driving under the influence of alcohol.