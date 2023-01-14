Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., Devin J. Redeye, 26, of Salamanca was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Redeye was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on five outstanding bench warrants. Redeye was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Wednesday, 6:39 a.m., Quinton A. Powless, 26, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with second-degree harassment, a violation. Powless was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Wednesday, 4:34 p.m., Tracy A. Tidd, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Tidd was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., Peggy Provorse, 64, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Provorse was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10 p.m., Douglas A. Farnham, 42, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, violations. Farnham was processed and held for arraignment in city court.
- Wednesday, 10:57 p.m., Rene J. Leblanc, 49, of Kill Buck, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors; and no headlights, speed in zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, refusal to take a breath test and using cannabis/alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. Leblanc was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 2:01 a.m., Brent S. Battaglia, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Battaglia was processed and held for arraignment in city court.