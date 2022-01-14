OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Thursday that officers discovered suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia after conducting a search at a King Street residence Wednesday night.
Police said a search warrant was executed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 217 King following a lengthy investigation of alleged drug sales from this location by the Street Crimes Unit.
During the search, officers allegedly discovered over 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of heroin along with cash and other unspecified items use in drug sales. All drugs and paraphernalia were seized and taken into evidence.
Arrests are pending lab results.
The Olean Police Department was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Special Response Team, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the FBI.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:09 a.m., Gary Wilder, 57, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. Wilder was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- Wednesday, 5:39 p.m., Misty Williams, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — John M. Abrams, 36, of 3543 West Loop Road, Salamanca, was charged at 3:54 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 17 in Conewango. Abrams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Molly C. Nicoletta, 38, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, Olean, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Walmart. Nicoletta was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brett W. Abrams, 32, of 28 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree assault and first-degree promoting prison contraband, class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 4 at Cattaraugus County Jail. Abrams was processed and remanded to the jail without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- NAPOLI — Randy J. Raygor, 50, of Napoli, was charged at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — William D. Buchanan, 41, of Jamestown, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Buchanan turned himself in to the Jamestown Police Department and was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- SALAMANCA — Charles P. Redeye, 60, of 3560 Center Road, Salamanca, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant. He was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held. Redeye is due back
- in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Tyler C. Boxhorn, 28, of Tonawanda, was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. Boxhorn was processed and released to a third party.
- CARROLLTON — Zane R. Mosher, 31, of Allegany, was charged at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Mosher was processed and released with an appearance ticket.