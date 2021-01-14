LITTLE VALLEY — An Arcade woman has been charged with striking a nursing home resident, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
Cecilia A. Heineman, 60, of 5416 Java Lake Road, was charged at 12:06 p.m. Monday with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class E felony.
The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 6, during which Heineman allegedly struck a patient in the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias.
She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:33 a.m., Jason Q. Spencer, 44, of 1119 Spruce St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Spencer was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., Danielle M. Manning, 37, of 114 First St., Little Valley, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; failure to signal turn and failure to keep right, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Manning was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., Jesse F. Thompson, 25, of 199 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation following a traffic stop. Thompson was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Akyia L. Crowe, 35 of 27 N. Main St., Franklinville, was charged at 2:20 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and making a punishable false written statement, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation into a two-vehicle accident on Feb. 16, 2020 in Randolph. Crowe was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — David E. Sisson, 55, of Olean, was charged at 12:21 p.m. Jan 1 with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Sisson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday on Dugway Road near Emerald Street. Hanna R. Schwab, 21, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Erika E. Bulkeley, 27, of Machias, was charged at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported assault at a residence on Route 16. Bulkeley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — Douglas A. Farnham, 40, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Farnham was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- RED HOUSE — George H. Truax, 55, of Bolivar, was charged at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Interstate 86, during which Truax was allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Truax was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route 21 near Green Road. Hannah R. Koons, 24, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on Smith Hollow Road near Route 417. Kyle E. Ordiway, 34, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday on Elton Road near Lime Lake-Elton Road. Madison Makenzie Breton, 21, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 31. Tyler R. Warshel, 28, of Seneca Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday on Route 243 near North Dam Road, Edward J. Haas, 45, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.