Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 8:31 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street near West Sullivan Street. A vehicle operated by Albert L. Cousins, 69, of Promised Land Road, was entering the roadway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Cody B. Cornelius, 28, of 113 W. Greene St. Cousins was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social