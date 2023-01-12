- Wednesday, 8:31 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street near West Sullivan Street. A vehicle operated by Albert L. Cousins, 69, of Promised Land Road, was entering the roadway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Cody B. Cornelius, 28, of 113 W. Greene St. Cousins was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Victor C. Butler, 64, of Friendship, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Butler was processed and released.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Steven S. Colburn, 33, of Coldspring, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Colburn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Jessica Clark, 41, of Salamanca, was charged at 8 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 8. Clark was released on cash bail.
- EAST OTTO — Daniel L. Wilson, 56, of Union City, Pa., was charged at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Wilson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.