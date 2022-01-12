Olean Police
- Sunday, 3:48 a.m., no injuries occurred in a one-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Johanna J. Johnson, 25, of Olean, struck the railroad bridge on Front Street.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 6:42 p.m., John Abrams Jr., 36, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, a class E felony; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Monday, 7 p.m., Richard Skye, 54, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Benjamin Fluent, 29, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 3:45 a.m. Monday, with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe backing, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — John Abrams Jr., 36, an Hannah Frank-John, 23, both of Salamanca, were each charged at 3:34 p.m. Monday, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Scott A. Meacham, 42, of Jamestown, was charged at 10:42 a.m. Monday, with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Brian T.. Mrozik, 45, of New York state, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.