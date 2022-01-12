Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 3:48 a.m., no injuries occurred in a one-vehicle accident when a vehicle operated by Johanna J. Johnson, 25, of Olean, struck the railroad bridge on Front Street.

Salamanca Police

  • Monday, 6:42 p.m., John Abrams Jr., 36, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle, a class E felony; third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
  • Monday, 7 p.m., Richard Skye, 54, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • RANDOLPH — Benjamin Fluent, 29, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 3:45 a.m. Monday, with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe backing, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • COLDSPRING — John Abrams Jr., 36, an Hannah Frank-John, 23, both of Salamanca, were each charged at 3:34 p.m. Monday, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.

New York

State Police

  • ALLEGANY — Scott A. Meacham, 42, of Jamestown, was charged at 10:42 a.m. Monday, with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • SALAMANCA — Brian T.. Mrozik, 45, of New York state, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.

