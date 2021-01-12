Olean Police
Sunday, 12:04 a.m., Derek S. Varnum, 26, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment. On Nov. 17, 2020, Varnum was charged on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree intimidation, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor and remanded on $250 bail.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Shariff K. James, 44, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court on Feb. 2.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — An unidentified 17-year-old Machias youth was charged at about 11:30 a.m. Friday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance and due to appear in Cattaraugus County Court Youth Part at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Nicholas J. Halftown, 27, of Perrysburg, was charged at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail pending arraignment.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jason J. Czerminski, 25, of Franklinville, was charged at 2 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Lyndon Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 94. Ashlee A. Austin, 33, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Austin E. Trumble, 27, of North Adams, Mass. and Zachary R.M. Judson, 19, of Elmira were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 p.m. Sunday on County Road 24 and Worden Road. Andriy Kassian, 48, of Honeoye Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Candace L. Carnahan, 36, of Yorkshire, was charged at 11:25 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday on County Road 20 and Steenrod Road. Brandon D. Burdick, 20, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.