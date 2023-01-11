Cuba Police
- Jan. 2, 8:20 p.m., Richard C. Jones III, 35, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jones was turned over to the New York State Police.
- Sunday, 11:32 a.m., Ashley M. Wilson, 35, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device, moved from lane unsafely, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, open container violation and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, all infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident. Wilson was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- Sunday, 10:42 p.m., Robert R. Sexton, 41, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, an infraction. Sexton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.