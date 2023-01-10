Olean Police
- Monday, 3:40 p.m., Paulamos S. Miller, 28, of 1542 Portville-Olean Road, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Miller allegedly stole merchandise valued at $10.48 from Reid’s Food Barn. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 12:15 a.m., Emily Putt, 27, of Olean, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Jerry A. Gaines Jr., 41, of Whitesville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, moved from lane unsafely and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Jefferson Street. Gaines was processed and released to a third party. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., Olean, was charged at 9:09 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unspecified traffic infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of an individual slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot. Shearer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CANASERAGA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main and South Church streets. Michael C. Kraatz, 43, of Canaseraga, and Beriah D. Galton, 32, of Hornell, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.