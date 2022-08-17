Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 1:01 a.m., Samuel A. Eggleston, 32, of 114 N. Fifth St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Eggleston was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 7:36 a.m., Bradley A. Stuckey, 36, of 934 Buffalo St., was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a class E felony; and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Homer Street. Stuckey’s status was not reported.

