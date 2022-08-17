- Monday, 1:01 a.m., Samuel A. Eggleston, 32, of 114 N. Fifth St., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Eggleston was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 7:36 a.m., Bradley A. Stuckey, 36, of 934 Buffalo St., was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a class E felony; and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Homer Street. Stuckey’s status was not reported.
- Monday, no time provided, an 18-year-old Coudersport, Pa., man was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree attempted robbery, a class C felony; fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony; resisting arrest and third-degree assault, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 2 on Scott Avenue. The man was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond or $40,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Stacey Nelson, 58, of Olean, was arrested Aug. 5 on a violation of probation warrant. Nelson was turned over to the Olean Police Department and held pending further court proceedings.
- HINSDALE — Shane D. Kenjockety, 40, of Hinsdale, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident during which Kenjockety allegedly threw a bicycle at a vehicle and violated an order of protection. Kenjockety was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — David P. Rutherford II, 44, of Mansfield, was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported property damage accident. Rutherford was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LYNDON — James B. Simmons, 48, of Yorkshire, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported larceny in Freedom. Simmons was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- COLDSPRING — Autumn White, 25, of Coldspring, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Coldspring Town Court relating to previous charges of third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. White was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Lee E. Smith, 49, of Cuba, was charged at 2:35 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, class E felonies; and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday on Route 31 near Moss Brook Road. Patrick James McCarthy, 39, of Scio, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:14 p.m. Saturday on Route 44 near West Hebron Road. Lisa M. See, 45, of Hinsdale, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.