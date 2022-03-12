CENTERVILLE — Two men were reported killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning, the New York State Police reported.
At approximately 8:24 a.m., troopers responded to a reported vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 36 and Dow Road.
Following an investigation, it was determined that a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Dow Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. The truck then entered the path of and was struck by a 2015 Kenworth truck.
The operator of the pickup truck, Michael D. Frazier, 71 of Fillmore, and the passenger, Leonard R. Frazier, 76 of Bliss, were declared dead at the scene.
According to troopers, neither of the victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation.
The accident is still under active investigation.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 8:14 p.m., Deshawn France, 29, of Allegany was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of second-degree assault, a class D felony. France was processed and held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Jordan J. Cornelius, 20, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Cornelius was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SINCLAIRVILLE — Amanda Sendall, 35, of Sinclairville, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Sendall was arraigned and held at Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ISCHUA — Destiny D. Shoup, 20, of Ischua, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Shoup was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held on $250 bail.
- CARROLLTON — Kurt C. Struble, 45, no permanent address, was charged at 5:55 a.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. According to deputies, Struble allegedly broke into a residence and damaged the interior. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Evan Black, 26, of Collins, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Black was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $1,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Drew M. Blauvelt, 35, of Bolivar, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Blauvelt was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held without bail pending further court action.
- BOLIVAR — Carolyn A. Rhodes, 39, of Bolivar, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Rhodes was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court action.
New York
State Police
- GREAT VALLEY — Myranda S. Sherman, 32, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:01 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sherman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.