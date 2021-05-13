OLEAN — An Olean man briefly escaped police custody Wednesday afternoon after being arraigned on burglary charges, the Olean Police Department announced.
Brennen D. Smith, 31, of 116 E. Pine St., was initially charged at 12:15 p.m. with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
These charges stem from an incident where Smith allegedly stole items from a motorhome.
According to police, Smith had been arraigned and was being escorted back to the police station when he allegedly escaped custody and fled on foot. He was reportedly pursued and discovered shortly after in the basement of a nearby business.
Smith was subsequently charged with second-degree escape, a class E felony.
His status was not reported.
Olean Police
- Friday, 11:45 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Seventh streets. A vehicle operated by Adrienne E. Metcalf, 18, of Franklinville, was making a left turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Mohamed Ali Yahya, 29, of Buffalo, causing minor damage.
- Monday, 8:14 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 20th streets. A vehicle operated by Lindsey M. Green, 26, of 1502 W. Henley St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Shannon L. Gould, 44, of 117 N. 20th St., which was stopped in traffic. Green was subsequently cited for an equipment violation, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 6:26 p.m., Stevie Provorse, 27, of Brocton, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Provorse posted bail and was released. She is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jordan M. Washburn, 30, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was arrested by Honolulu Police on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to charges of first-degree gang assault, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony. Washburn was turned over to Cattaraugus County at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and released under supervision of the Probation Department pending the resolution of the case.
- RANDOLPH — Da’sai Bradberry, 18, of Jamestown, was charged at 11 p.m. Saturday with false personation, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a motor vehicle accident, during which Bradberry allegedly gave a false name to deputies multiple times. Bradberry was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CONEWANGO — Tres J. Sherman, 20, of 53 Center St., Randolph, was charged at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony. The charge stems from Sherman allegedly using a fraudulent driver’s license to obtain alcohol. Sherman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 244 near Irish Settlement Road. Mark J. Riordan, 48, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were re
- ported.
- OLEAN — Jeremiah F. Shoup, 20, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported April 26. Shoup was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on West State Street near Independence Drive. John Robert Steger, 20, of Webster, and Daniel A. Hultin, 49, of Jamestown, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Shane M. Mason, 40, of Olean, was charged at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction, a class D felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Mason was processed and released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — Chad M. Hanzely, 40, of Reynoldsville, Pa., was charged at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Hanzely was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- WEST ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Route 2. Katie Jean Ford, 41, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.