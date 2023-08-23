Olean Police
- Saturday, 11:25 a.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Laurens and North Second streets. A vehicle operated by Heather L. Blade, 47, of 120 N. 13th St., entered the intersection and reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Susan M. McRae, 66, of Allegany. Blade was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 12:43 a.m., Patrick A. Hathaway, 23, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to charges of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespassing, a violation. Hathaway was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Daniel D. Wood, 56, of Nunda, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Runnings. Wood was returned to Allegany County Jail and held without bail.
- Thursday, no time provided, Paul K. Dimpfl, 44, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Dimpfl was released under pre-trial supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department.
- Sunday, no time provided, James R. Waters, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported Saturday on Trapping Brook Road. Waters was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A 17-year-old Fillmore resident was charged at 3:26 p.m Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 16. The suspect was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Nicole A. Nodes, 40, of West Clarksville, was charged at 7 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Nodes was released with an appearance ticket.
Department of Environmental Conservation
- NEW HUDSON — On Aug. 11, forest rangers eradicated an illegal marijuana grow in Crab Hollow State Forest. DEC Wildlife staff reportedly discovered the marijuana during a field study in the town of New Hudson. Rangers removed a total of 18 plants from three different plots and destroyed them off-site. Although marijuana laws have changed in New York, it is still illegal to grow on State land.