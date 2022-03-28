Olean Police
- Friday, 2:48 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street when a vehicle operated by Cora M. Martin, 74, of Allegany, struck a vehicle operated by Laurie A. Pavlock, 57, of Olean, from behind. Martin was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 9:40 p.m. — no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Washington Street when a vehicle registered to Scott R. Nelson, 60, of Allegany, struck a parked vehicle registered to Jeffrey R. McMullen, 71, of Cuba, then a fire hydrant, and came to rest in the intersection with North Eleventh Street. The driver and three to five passengers fled the scene.
- Saturday, 1:40 a.m. — Jamie L. See, 36, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. — William J. Lounsbury, 39, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- Sunday, 1:05 a.m. — Andrew S. Nelson, 30, of Allegany, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was reported held.
New York
State Police
- WILLING — An unidentified 18-year-old Whitesville man was charged at 5:12 p.m. Friday, with first-degree rape, intercourse with a person under 11 years of age, a class B felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Friday on Foster Lake Road and County Road 12. Niki J. Arendt, 20, of Middleport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jessalyn A. Ganoung, 29, and Ronnie R. Turek, 46, both of Olean, were each charged at 9:49 p.m. Friday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Their status was not reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Robert J. Dean, 20, of Friendship, was charged at 1:46 p.m. Saturday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Desiree S. Culverwell, 34, of Olean, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Kevin J. Crowley, 31, of Limestone, was charged at 11:27 p.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — James Kaziska, 52, of Port Allegany, was found at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, to be in possession of drugs after he committed a summary traffic violation. Police report charges will be filed.