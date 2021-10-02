Salamanca Police
- Friday, no time reported, Hannah M. Martinez, 32, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment, a violation. She was held held pending arraignment.
- Friday, no time reported, Wesley D. Kindt, 52, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and consuming alcohol in public, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time reported, Seth O. Redding, 21, of Salamanca was charged with operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and speeding in zone, both violations, and a no/operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Monica M. Lynch, 58, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; uninspected motor vehicle, a violation; and move from lane unsafely, an infraction.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — A 14-year-old Wellsville boy was charged 5:23 p.m. Thursday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at the Allegany town line. Terri L. Skaggs, 43, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG — Jesse E. Smyers, 31, of Richburg, was charged 6 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday on Fisher Blake and Maple Springs roads. Daniel S. Palmateer, 19, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ian Clark, 19, of Galeton, was charged at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 27, with terroristic threats; simple assault; harassment, and resisting arrest/other law enforcement. His status was not reported.
- SHARON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dakota Petersen, 29, of Alburtis, was charged at 3:23 p.m. Sept. 20, with criminal trespass into structure; criminal conspiracy; obstruction of justice; driving while operating privileges suspended/revoked and operating vehicle without valid inspection. She was taken into custody.
- SHARON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Daniel Harris, 29, of Shinglehouse, was charged at 3:23 p.m. Sept. 20, with criminal trespass into structure; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession small amount of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia; a criminal conspiracy. He was taken into custody.
- ULYSSES TOWNSHIP, Pa.