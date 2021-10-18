Olean Police
- Friday, 11:25 p.m, Nicole L. McAdams, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She received an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 5:44 p.m., Brooke Kelley, 24, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant. Kelley received an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:04 p.m., Sherrie Carter, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or higher, driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors, and several vehicle and traffic law violations. Carter received an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:41 p.m., Adrianne Cook, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cook received an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2:28 a.m., Joelle Cooper, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and other vehicle and traffic law violations. Cooper received an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Cameron A.W. Bray, 27, of Great Valley, was charged at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He received an appearance ticket.
- SPRINGVILLE — Arthur R. Ames, 46, of West Seneca, was apprehended at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded without bail to Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- ISCHUA — Travis A. Ginnery, 29, of Great Valley, was charged at 9 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He received an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Friday on Bush Hill State Forest Truck and Stebbins roads. Marisha A. Kic, 31, of Farmersville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — Travis J. Penrod, 45, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 7:29 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in 10 years, a class E felony. He received an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Jacob N. Boring, 44, of Erie, Pa., was charged at 8:40 p.m. Friday, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, after a hit-and-run accident on State Route 305. A breath test later revealed Boring to have a blood alcohol count of 0.24%. He received appearance tickets.
- MACHIAS — Brian A. Holland, 36, of Machias, was charged at 2:13 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated with previous conviction in 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both class E felonies. He received an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Anthony M. Hand, 40, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:05 a.m. Saturday with operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Hand received an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 244 and Vandermark Road. Roland D. Thompson, 19, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Jeffrey D. Hollister, 39, of Cuba, was charged at 1:44 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He received an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday on West State and Allegany streets. Deborah S. Howard, 68, of Shinglehouse, Pa., and Tracy A. McGowan, 52, of Orchard Park, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Ethan M. Berberich, was charged at 1:55 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SWEDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— James Mitchell, 40, of Coudersport, was found at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 5, to be in possession of a controlled substance.