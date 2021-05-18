OLEAN — Residents of the Olean City School District approved a $43.68 million budget for the 2021-22 year by a 506-83 tally.
The proposed budget is a 1.15% increase over the current spending plan, but has no change in the tax levy, remaining at roughly $13.89 million.
Additionally, two seats were open on the Board of Education. Julio Fuentes and incumbent Mary Hirsch-Schena were elected to two open seats, earning 296 and 274 votes, respectively. Clarissa Ivan received 241 votes while Kevin Dougherty garnered 116.
All other local school districts who had results in by press time also passed their budgets. The following are the results of some area districts in alphabetical order by county:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany-Limestone
Voters approved a $24.52 million budget by a 129-6 tally. The budget includes a 0.51% increase in the spending plan and no change in the tax levy.
Margaret Nuss and Jeffrey Black were elected to the school board, earning 122 and 121 votes, respectively.
Ellicottville
Voters approved a $13.46 million budget by a 113-11 tally. The budget includes a 1.8% increase to the spending plan, including a 2.1% increase to the tax levy.
Voters also approved establishing a capital improvements reserve fund not to exceed $5 million, by a 107-16 margin; establishing a transportation reserve fund not to exceed $1 million, by a 108-16 margin; and approved leasing two school buses for up to $39,600 by a 114-9 margin.
Erin Cornelius was also elected to the school board, receiving 12 votes in a write-in decision.
Gowanda
Voters approved a $34.1 million budget by a 254-59 tally. The budget includes a 0.58% decrease in the spending plan, but a 1.21% increase in the tax levy. Voters also approved the purchase of three buses for up to $301,642.50, by a 284-29 margin; and establishing a transportation reserve fund, by a 263-48 margin.
School board candidates Max Graham and Dollene Christopher were elected to two of the three open seats, receiving 251 and 206 votes, respectively. Candidates Jill K. Smith and Shauna McMahon vie for a third seat, which wasn’t decided by press time Tuesday.
Hinsdale
Voters approved a $10.96 million budget by a 82-32 margin. The budget includes a 1.64% increase in the spending plan as well as a 2.03% increase in the tax levy. Voters also approved the purchase of one school bus for up to $125,000 with a 81-32 tally with one void vote.
School board candidate Erinne Keim was elected to one open seat, defeating Aaron Stone who also ran.
Portville
Voters approved a $21.04 million budget by a 161-27 tally. The budget includes a 10.5% increase in the spending plan but no change in the tax levy. Voters also approved the purchase of two school buses for up to $256,537 with a 163-24 margin.
School board candidates incumbent Christopher Kloc and newcomer Jennifer Faulkner were elected to two five-year seats. Third candidate Deb Johnson was elected to a one-year seat.
Randolph
Voters approved a $20.48 million budget with a 136-8 tally. The budget includes a 1.4% increase in the spending plan with a 1.4% increase in the tax levy.
School board candidates Eric Brown and Janet Huntington were elected to two open seats, receiving 137 and 117 votes, respectively.
Salamanca
Voters approved a $47.72 million budget by a 123-23 margin. The budget includes a 9.6% increase in the spending plan, but no change in the tax levy. Voters also approved the purchase of a piece of property for $79,999 at a 120-25 tally.
Incumbent Dale Colton was elected to one open seat on the school board, receiving 131 votes.
Yorkshire-Pioneer
Voters approved a $59.42 million budget by a 242-57 margin. The budget includes a 1.38% increase to the spending plan as well as a 1.32% increase in the tax levy. School board candidates Angela Wiseman and Wendy Gail Warner Regan were elected to two open seats, receiving 262 and 245 votes, respectively.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford
Voters approved a $23.98 million budget by a 148-6 margin. The budget includes a 5.72% increase in the spending plan, but no change in the tax levy. Voters also approved $40,225 allocation for the Rushford Free Library with a $375 increase, 148-6; a collection of $130,468 for the Cuba Circulating Library with no increase, 149-5; and purchasing two buses for up to $262,805, 143-11.
School board candidate Paul Young was elected to one open seat, receiving 147 votes.
Friendship
Voters approved a $10.55 million budget with a 48-4 tally. The budget includes a 0.64% decrease in the spending plan and no change in the tax levy. Voters also approved the creation of a $500,000 capital improvement reserve fund by a 45-7 margin.
Craig Plaisted was elected to the school board, receiving 44 votes.
Wellsville
Voters approved a $31.57 million budget by a 222-36 margin. The budget includes a 2% decrease in the spending plan as well as a 2% decrease in the tax levy. Voters also approved the purchase of two buses for up to $300,000 with a 212-47 tally.
Incumbent school board members Heather Gill, Bryan Gamache and Ronald “Keith” Loines were all elected to new terms.