WELLSVILLE — Groups helping seniors in Allegany County are looking for feedback from older residents on what to improve and what services need a boost.
A series of 11 town hall meetings have been scheduled around the county through the beginning of October by the Allegany County Office for the Aging and Wellsville-based nonprofit Ardent Solutions.
Officials noted that events like the Senior Forum and Senior Picnic were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020 and 2021 — eliminating similar town hall-style events to get information from seniors.
“Representatives from both organizations will guide an open conversation discussing topics such as; accessing information and services, caregiver support, combating social isolation, staying active in your community, healthcare, housing, and more,” said Danielle DeLong, the Age-Friendly Communities coordinator for Ardent. “Attendees will have the opportunity to have their voices heard about any unmet needs they currently experience and those new services or programs which they would like to see developed in their communities.”
The information from the meetings will be used to help the OFA plan its services for 2022, as well as to assist the Age-Friendly Allegany County three-year action plan for improved livability.
Participants must be 60 years of age or older, or a caregiver of someone that is, to attend the meetings. The meetings will include a lunch provided by the Office for the Aging, as well as a chance for all attendees to win a door prize.
Reservations are required. To RSVP, call the Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or NY Connects at (866) 268-9390.
The schedule includes:
• Sept. 13: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fillmore Fire Hall
• Sept. 14: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canaseraga Fire Hall
• Sept. 15: from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seventh Day Baptist Church, Alfred Station
• Sept. 16: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Island Park Community Center, Friendship
• Sept. 27: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall
• Sept. 29: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rushford Fire Hall
• Sept. 30: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bolivar Fire Hall
• Oct. 1: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace United Church, Main Street, Wellsville
• Oct. 5: from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Belmont American Legion
• Oct. 6: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., AA Arnold Community Center, Cuba
• Oct. 8: from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Andover Ambulance Bay
Age-Friendly Allegany County (AFAC) is managed by Ardent Solutions in partnership with the Allegany County Office for the Aging. The initiative is focused on improving livability for all residents, especially older adults.
For more information or to join the AFAC initiative please contact DeLong at (585) 593-5223 ext. 1015 or delongd@ardentnetwork.org; or visit www.ardentnetwork.org under community health.