WELLSVILLE — Northern Lights Candles is partnering with ACCORD Corp. to accept donations of non-perishable dessert items to be distributed Dec. 16 during ACCORD’s Christmas Holiday food box distribution to families in need.
Examples include non-perishable cookie mixes, boxed cake batters and boxed brownie mixes. Any additional ingredients needed to make the dessert, like oil, are also greatly appreciated. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase additional desserts.
Northern Lights is accepting donations through Dec. 13. A donation box is set up at the Northern Lights Giftshop, located at 3474 Andover Road, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895, for anyone who would like to drop off contributions. Open hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact Taylor Pearson with any additional questions at (585) 593-1200.