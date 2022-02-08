New Olean medical loan closet providing for those in need

OLEAN — When a loved one comes home from an intense surgery, receives a life-changing diagnosis or needs a pair of crutches due to a sprained ankle, buying hundreds of dollars worth of medical equipment can be a challenge.
Thankfully, a place where area residents and agencies can donate, borrow or exchange such supplies for free is open again in the heart of Olean.
Managed by Interfaith Caregivers, the new Olean Area Medical Equipment Loan Center is located at 315 W. State St. and filled with hundreds of items, from sanitary wipes and shower caps to walkers, portable commodes and bedding.
“Everything you see, folks have stopped by and brought in and donated,” said Julie Hall, Interfaith Caregivers executive director. “You’d be shocked to know how much has already gone out the door because this is just a fraction of what has already gone down the road. It’s a constant turnover.”
After the former Cornerstone Medical Loan Closet closed in the summer of 2020, the board of Interfaith Caregivers decided to move forward with finding a new home for the service desperately needed in the region.
The loan center, which had a soft reopening in October 2021, held its official grand opening Friday. With two connected rooms — one with smaller items and facing West State Street, the other with larger equipment exiting toward the back parking lot — Hall said the ongoing cycle of equipment coming in and going out has been easy to manage.
“I think at Christmastime our count of folks who came to borrow things was well over 100 total,” she said.
MJJ Holdings LCC, owners of the building, recently received a Rural Revitalization Program grant to help renovate the new loan closet and its neighboring storefront. Hall said the roof was finished in the past couple of weeks and the project to update the doors, windows and exteriors and interior walls will continue in the coming months
Before moving into the storefront on West State Street, Hall said they began holding items people donated in a storage unit. Because they’re items people often need for a limited time, both those who donate and borrow are often coming or going with a carload.
“When you’re caring for someone whose needs are great, it takes a lot of stuff,” she added. “It’s a wonderful balance of taking things in and loaning it out. What else would you do with all of it?”
Andy Beneng, Interfaith Caregivers board member, said they’re also planning to offer wheelchairs on a short-term loan up to 72 hours through Buffalo Wheelchair.
“Sometimes people just need them for Thanksgiving, a concert or a wedding or something like that,” he explained. “It’s nice to have that customer service close by.”
Chuck Struble, who assists at the new loan center, said he couldn’t believe the generosity of people donating. He said it must have been euphoric for them to find a place like the center where the new equipment and supplies would still be used.
“It’s a great feeling to try to help people that I know have suffered a loss or had somebody needing medical equipment,” he added. “And then they can pass it on to somebody else. That goes a long way.”
Susan Ostrander, Associate Program Director with Total Senior Care, is also working with Interfaith Caregivers to promote their new program, Caregiver Tech Solutions. Similar to the loan center, the program helps connect loved ones 55 or older and their caregivers with technology to help with the care process such as cameras, tablets and more. For more information, call (716) 532-1010 or visit www.caregivertechsolutions.org.
“We have lots of funds for people and it really gives them an opportunity to get that technology solution you don’t think about and give them respite,” Ostrander said.
Although the loan center primarily services Cattaraugus and parts of Allegany counties, Hall said they’ve had some people come from Erie County or McKean County after word of mouth began to spread. Besides families, she said nurses, teachers and other representatives from local organizations have worked with them on donating and borrowing items.
Hall commended the efforts of Vickey McKinney and Norma Britt, two volunteers at the previous loan closet, for helping Interfaith Caregivers during the process of opening the new space.
“They’ve both been wonderful consultants for us. Vickey was actually here yesterday helping us set up,” Hall said. “We have a couple other folks ready to come on board.”
Because Interfaith Caregivers is a nonprofit that does not receive government funding, the organization relies on community donations to provide its services including appointment transportation, vision loss service and the annual Gift Tree program.
Olean Area Medical Equipment Loan Center is open Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Hall said they hope to expand their hours with more volunteers, but will make special arrangements if possible.
For more information, visit www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org or call (716) 372-6283.