For anyone with an interest in Civil War history, and particularly history with a local connection, a recently published book by an author based on the opposite coast might just be worth your time.
The book is “All for the Union: The Saga of one Northern Family Fighting the Civil War,” by John A. Simpson, who according to the dust jacket is a retired history teacher living in Kelso, Wash. Just how a historian in Washington State came across the stories documented in this book is fascinating in itself, and is covered in the text.
Ostensibly, the book deals with the wartime careers and experiences of four men with connections to the Ellithorpe family of northern Allegany County and southern Wyoming County: two brothers, Phillip and Philander Ellithorpe (referred to in the text as the Ellithorpe brothers); and two brothers-in-law, Asa Burleson and Oliver Moore (referred to in the text as the Ellithorpe boys).
Through letters largely written to sister Ann Ellithorpe, who eventually marries Asa, we witness the initial enthusiasm, anxiety, boredom, resolution and disillusionment experienced by these four men as they, collectively, take part in most of the major campaigns in the eastern theater over the course of more than three years. Between the four, they would serve in seven different regiments. Two of them would reenlist after being discharged.
The heart and soul of the book is Phillip Ellithorpe; partly because he was the most prolific letter writer, but mostly because he has the most interesting personal story.
Hailing from Rushford, Phillip was working in McKean County when the war began, and somewhat rashly enlisted at the McKean County Courthouse in Company I of the 13th Pennsylvania Reserves, known to history as the Bucktails.
Slight of frame and often sickly, Phillip was ill-suited as a soldier and was soon separated out for lighter duties as an orderly. Over the course of the next two years, he would act as a cook, nurse, commissary worker, stretcher bearer and nurse once again, before requesting a return to infantry duty in time for his regiment’s critical role during the battle of Gettysburg.
He was also a flawed character, often engaging in questionable money dealings and speculation, illicit foraging, and probable malingering.
Despite this, Phillip comes across as human and recognizable. His ultimate fate is incredibly moving.
As a historical document, “All for the Union” is well written with a compelling narrative. In a sense, it comes across as three separate histories: first, a brief history of the Holland Land Company and the early settlement of Western New York; then comes the history of the Ellithorpe clan and their Civil War experiences; and finally a discussion of the steady westward drift that sees our subjects end up in places as far flung as Minnesota, South Dakota, California and Washington.
As for the Civil War itself, the sometimes complex issues of strategy and troop movements are rendered clearly enough for a casual reader. In fact, if one were to remove the references to the Ellithorpe family members altogether from the text, you would still be left with a competent, succinct study of the war in the eastern theater.
Most compelling, perhaps, is the evident caring the author has for each of the subjects he deals with and their individual fates. He gives much time in the book’s postscript to explaining how the war lingered for each of the principal characters, through their physical struggles, dealings with the pension board, and interactions with their families as well as other veterans.
As he explicitly states in his conclusion, the book was conceived as an effort to address the void in histories that deal with the aftermath of the Civil War experience, not only for the veterans of that war, but subsequent generations.
As such, “All for the Union” succeeds in its goal and is well worth the read.