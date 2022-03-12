As the war in Ukraine accelerates the growing refugee crisis in neighboring nations, a Moldovan woman with a local connection is helping those at the border who need it most.
Simona Tabuncic, who spent a year attending Scio High School, said her people are in solidarity with Ukrainians and condemn Russia’s invasion, calling the start of the war on Feb. 24 shocking and unbelievable.
“Every day, the state border of the Republic of Moldova is crossed by Ukrainians who were forced to leave their country and their homes after the Russian invasion,” she said.
Since the start of the war, Moldova — bordering Ukraine to its east and Romania to its west — has welcomed over 250,000 refugees.
Tabuncic said some transit Moldova and go to other countries, some come to their Moldovan relatives and some run away from the war and find Moldova a safe, warm place to stay.
“There are some fears of the invasion spreading to Moldova,” she said. “The presidency communicates that there are no signals that Moldova is subject to risks related to the war in Ukraine and no preconditions for Moldova to become militarily involved in this conflict.”
Moldova is not a member of the European Union nor NATO, both of which could provide additional support. Moldova applied to join the EU on March 3.
Moldova has a frozen conflict with Transnistria, a territory enjoying de facto independence since a brief military conflict in 1992, though is internationally recognized as a part of Moldova, Tabuncic explained.
“Its government and economy are heavily dependent on subsidies from Russia, which maintains a military presence in the territory,” she said.
Tabuncic said the citizens of Moldova have shown unprecedented mobilization and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The said thousands are offering their help voluntarily, supporting the refugees with free housing, transportation, meals, guidance and more.
“There are lines of a few hundred cars at each customs point of entering Moldova,” she explained. “Many people come by buses, which stop a few kilometers from the customs point, and then the refugees walk with their luggage and children for a few hours to arrive at the customs.”
ALTHOUGH A neutral, independent state, Tabuncic said Moldova feels responsible for offering their Ukraine neighbors help and support in this situation. However, their resources are limited, as more people are coming every day.
“All our customs points are open 24/7, and the lines to each border point are a few kilometers long every day, as people don’t stop from coming,” she added. “We are thankful to all the countries who help us better manage this crisis.”
From ordinary people and economic agents to state institutions and non-governmental organizations, Moldovans have started numerous fundraising campaigns, Tabuncic said. From the first hours of the first day of the invasion, people formed different groups on social media in order to help the refugees, she said.
“Tons of donations were collected from people, economic agents and allocated to the customs and refugee centers,” she explained. “The government announced 78 temporary centers are open, and the process of looking for more places continues. Many refugees are also hosted in Moldovan families.”
Moldova for Peace, a working group under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was also created. Tabuncic said its volunteers contribute to the effort of receiving, assisting and accommodating the migration flow from Ukraine.
“The group works in several directions: coordinating volunteers, providing transportation, accommodation, identifying necessary goods and services,” she said.
The website dopomoga.gov.md has information where refugees can call to ask for help and find housing, transportation, medical help and more.
Meanwhile, Moldova’s residents, the Moldovan diaspora and several European countries have offered donations both for the refugees and volunteer groups, Tabuncic said. She said they’re most in need of folding beds, sheets, pillows, blankets, hygiene products, nonperishable foods, baby food and medicines.
“As soon as they cross the border, the refugees are amazed by the openness and unconditional generosity offered by Moldovans,” she said. “We feel that it is the right thing to do. In all the actual uncertainty, helping others gives us a feeling of contribution.”
Although Tabuncic is not working with a specific volunteer group, she said she helps the people who contact her family for help. They were recently contacted by a volunteer at the border who knew three women and a four-month-old boy running from Ukraine.
“They walked for 15 kilometers in order to arrive at the customs, didn’t have any place to go and no one to come to,” she said. “Because the capital’s capacity to accommodate refugees is overfilled, we tried to find places for them free of charge at a center in another city from Moldova. People who run from the war leave behind their houses, dreams, brothers, sons, husbands and are united by the hope that the war will end soon.”
BECAUSE THIS is the first time Moldova faces such a big refugee situation, they need outside support to further help the refugees. Tabuncic said each person who crosses the border has different needs, from food or transportation to translation or medical services. The government and some charitable organizations have opened accounts for financial donations that would help cover these needs.
“People continue to come and to come. The need for financial, logistical, humanitarian help increases every day,” she said. “Thank you in advance for supporting us in helping the refugees. Every donation gives us power to continue to offer our help.”
After just more than two weeks, Tabuncic said her and everyone’s lives changed. She said she doesn’t directly feel the war, but sees it through the eyes of the little children, mothers, students and people forced to leave their life behind and move towards an uncertain future in the Western countries.
“This is not the future we deserve,” she said. “Now it is extremely important to unite our forces and put an end to the war.”
Three years ago, Tabuncic had the opportunity to spend one year in the United States, living with her host family, the Schollas, in Allegany County.
“My experience in the U.S. has helped me to see the beauty of diversity and inspired me to be more socially active back home,” she explained. “I am happy that I can contribute to the development of the country and build bridges of communication between our two nations.”
There were many times she felt proud of being from Moldova, but Tabuncic said this time the feeling is way more special and deeper.
“Thank you to all the people who are expressing their support for the war to end, protesting for liberty, volunteering and helping the refugees and many others,” she said. “Let’s make the world a place for peace, cooperation and free people.”
For more information on helping Ukrainian refugees, visit chuffed.org/project/moldova-for-peace-solidarity-for-ukraine, dopomoga.gov.md/ or www.facebook.com/moldova4peace.